(WTNH) — Experts are warning parents across the country about what’s happening in major cities with the opioid crisis.

Federal agents claim that now more than ever, younger children are being targeted by opioid dealers with colorful pills known as ‘rainbow fentanyl’, made specifically to look like candy.

Public Health Director Maritza Bond joined News 8 to provide more information on the looming threat and how parents can stay vigilant, especially with Halloween around the corner.

