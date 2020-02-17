 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Raising awareness for breast milk donations

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Breast milk can be lifesaving for pre-mature infants by lowering the risk of a life-threatening condition called necrotizing enterocolitis. Registered Nurse Kelli Burzynski explains the need for donations.

Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast and ProHealth Physicians will be opening a new breast milk depository at Glastonbury Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine. A family-friendly celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th at 10am on 290 Western Blvd. in Glastonbury. It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, and information on how nursing mothers can donate milk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss