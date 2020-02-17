Raising awareness for breast milk donations

(WTNH) — Breast milk can be lifesaving for pre-mature infants by lowering the risk of a life-threatening condition called necrotizing enterocolitis. Registered Nurse Kelli Burzynski explains the need for donations.

Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast and ProHealth Physicians will be opening a new breast milk depository at Glastonbury Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine. A family-friendly celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th at 10am on 290 Western Blvd. in Glastonbury. It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, and information on how nursing mothers can donate milk.