(WTNH) – Rare Disease Day is Monday, Feb. 28, and the Rare Disease Day Symposium is happening at Quinnipiac University this Friday, Feb. 25.

Jonathan Dicks, president, and VP development of Cystinosis Research Network talks about the symposium and the importance of raising awareness about rare diseases.

Dicks shares more about his family’s story and his 6-year-old daughter’s battle with cystinosis, a rare genetic disease.

More information on the symposium can be found on the Rare Disease Day Symposium website.