NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter is this weekend, and we are in the kitchen making a perfect treat!

Lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares her recipe for carrot cake cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch of ground allspice

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups (about 1 lb) finely grated

1 tablespoon cinnamon carrots

For the frosting:

1 pound cream cheese, softened

4 cups confectioner’s sugar, sifted

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup apricot jam

For the cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line the cupcake tins with liners.

Into a bowl sift together the flour, granulated sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and allspice. In a large bowl beat the eggs until frothy, adding the oil in a stream. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until the batter is smooth. Stir in the carrots until well combined. Divide the batter among the cupcake tins and bake for about 25 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the centers comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool completely.

For the frosting:

In a large bowl cream together the cream cheese and the butter. Gradually add the sifted confectioner’s sugar, beating until smooth. Then add the vanilla.

Top each cupcake with a thin layer of apricot jam, then add the frosting. Repeat until all the cupcakes are finished.

Enjoy!