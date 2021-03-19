Recipe for freshly baked Lavender Lemon Shortbread cookies

(WTNH) — Spring starts this week, and soon we’ll be looking for ways to freshen up our homes and maybe switch things up in the kitchen.

We are bringing two flavors together in a new form. Chef Sarita Gelner to show us how to make lavender lemon shortbread cookies.

Lavender Lemon Shortbread

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup Powdered Sugar

1 – 2 tablespoon fresh lemon zest (up to your lemon preference.)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried culinary lavender

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 3/4 cup AP Flour

1/2 cup white chocolate candy melts

Directions:

Use your stand mixer with the paddle attachment to mix softened butter for 15 seconds. On the lowest setting, gradually add powdered sugar. Once incorporated, add lemon zest, salt, vanilla, and lemon juice. Gradually add flour. It will be Sandy looking then become dough. Then lightly flour a piece of parchment paper. Dump dough and shape into a rectangular or round log. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut log into 1/2 inch slices. Place 9 cookies on baking sheet. Bake 18-20 minutes, until light golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Then place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt according to package. Dip cooled shortbread into chocolate. Sprinkle on extra lemon zest. You can also leave them plain!

Watch the video above to see the recipe come together.