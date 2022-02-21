(WTNH) – If you’re looking for a dessert recipe that is easy to make and delicious, Sheelagh Kelly shares how to make her recipe for M&M Oreo Cookie Bars.

Ingredients for a double batch:

Unsalted butter (2 sticks)

2 Large Eggs

2 cups Light Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

1 Package of coarsely chopped Oreos

1 Package Mini M&M’s (sharing size)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9×13 baking dish with foil, spray with cooking spray, and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, melt the butter in the microwave (about 1 minute).

Let the butter sit for a few moments before adding the eggs (so they don’t scramble). Add eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.

Mix in the flour, until just combined.

Stir in the Oreos.

Using a spatula, spread the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Sprinkle M&M’s over the top and lightly press them into the batter.

Bake for 30-35 minutes. The edges will be crisp. You can use the toothpick method to check readiness.

Enjoy!