(WTNH) – If you’re looking for a dessert recipe that is easy to make and delicious,  Sheelagh Kelly shares how to make her recipe for M&M Oreo Cookie Bars.

Ingredients for a double batch:

  • Unsalted butter (2 sticks)
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 2 cups Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
  • 1 Package of coarsely chopped Oreos
  • 1 Package Mini M&M’s  (sharing size)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9×13 baking dish with foil, spray with cooking spray, and set aside.
  • In a large mixing bowl, melt the butter in the microwave (about 1 minute).
  • Let the butter sit for a few moments before adding the eggs (so they don’t scramble). Add eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.
  • Mix in the flour, until just combined.
  • Stir in the Oreos.
  • Using a spatula, spread the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
  • Sprinkle M&M’s over the top and lightly press them into the batter.
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes. The edges will be crisp. You can use the toothpick method to check readiness.

Enjoy!