(WTNH) – If you’re looking for a dessert recipe that is easy to make and delicious, Sheelagh Kelly shares how to make her recipe for M&M Oreo Cookie Bars.
Ingredients for a double batch:
- Unsalted butter (2 sticks)
- 2 Large Eggs
- 2 cups Light Brown Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
- 1 Package of coarsely chopped Oreos
- 1 Package Mini M&M’s (sharing size)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9×13 baking dish with foil, spray with cooking spray, and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, melt the butter in the microwave (about 1 minute).
- Let the butter sit for a few moments before adding the eggs (so they don’t scramble). Add eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.
- Mix in the flour, until just combined.
- Stir in the Oreos.
- Using a spatula, spread the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
- Sprinkle M&M’s over the top and lightly press them into the batter.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes. The edges will be crisp. You can use the toothpick method to check readiness.
Enjoy!