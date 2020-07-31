Recipe for perfectly pan-seared pork chops with strawberry & tomato salsa

(WTNH) — Are you in a search for a perfectly pan-seared pork chop? Chef Raquel Rivera has an easy recipe you can do at home.

Chef Rivera shows you how to make sure your pork chops are not overcooked or dry. She has also made a strawberry & tomato salsa to put on top.

Enjoy the recipe and tips below. For more information, you can head to apinchofsalt.com or follow @apinchofsaltcooking on Instagram.

Tips for Searing Pork Chops:

Remove pork chops from the fridge an hour before using so it’s room temperature. Heat a sauté pan, place your hand over the top (about five inches from the pan) once it feels hot add oil. Season pork chop on one side. Place this side down. Don’t move the pork chop as you want it to sear evenly. Wait 3-5 minutes then flip over. Turn the pork chop over, season that side and cook until cooked, approximately two minutes. Remove from pan, allow pork chop to rest for a few minutes before eating or slicing. Serve with salsa and enjoy!

Strawberry and Tomato Salsa Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup Basil or Mint, torn

1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar/reduction

Olive oil, as needed

Salt and pepper, as needed



Instructions: