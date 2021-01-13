Recipe for tall, tasty buttermilk and cream biscuits, great for any meal

You can make biscuits for breakfast or dinner. Basically, any meal of the day.

Local Professional Baker, Recipe Developer and Author Jessie Sheehan shows us how to make buttermilk and cream biscuits.

Ingredients :

2 and 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 and 1/3 cups cake flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

1 ⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter chilled

1 cup buttermilk

6 tablespoons heavy cream

Egg wash:

1 egg

pinch of table salt

Flaky sea salt for sprinkling optional

Instructions:

Grease a 13-by-9-by-2-in pan with nonstick cooking spray or softened butter. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Add the all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Cut the butter into small cubes, add to the bowl, and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the buttermilk and cream and, using a wooden spoon or your hands, combine the wet into the dry until a shaggy dough forms. Lightly flour a work surface and knead the dough a few times until it is no longer crumbly and the dry and moist bits are fully integrated. If the dough is at all sticky, lightly flour your work surface again. Gently pat or roll the dough into a rectangle at least 1 and 1⁄2 in thick to ensure a tall biscuit. Using a 3-in biscuit cutter dipped in flour, begin cutting out biscuits from the dough rectangle and place in the prepared pan so they are touching (this helps them rise). You will not fill the whole pan. Collect the scraps and re-roll and cut as needed, although these ones made from scraps will not be as flaky and tender. Freeze the biscuits, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, for at least 2 hours or, preferably, overnight. The unbaked biscuits can be frozen for up to a week. Preheat the oven to 425°F [220°C]. For the egg wash Combine the egg and salt and brush the wash on the tops of the frozen biscuits. Sprinkle with the flaky sea salt, if using. Bake for 5 minutes, decrease the heat to 400°F [200°C], and bake for about 15-20 minutes more, rotating the pan halfway through baking. The biscuits are ready when they are golden brown on top and lightly browned on the bottom. Let the biscuits sit a minute or two in the pan until they are easy to handle. Biscuits are best eaten the day they are made but can be stored, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, on the counter for up to 3 days. To reheat, wrap them in aluminum foil and warm in a 350°F [180°C] oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

For more information you can head over to www.jessiesheehanbakes.com.