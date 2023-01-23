(WTNH) — Monday marks the beginning of National Passenger Safety Week, which stresses the importance of roadway safety.

With this in mind, it is even more vital to talk about ways to reduce wrong-way and pedestrian crashes. These incidents have been on the rise in Connecticut, and now state lawmakers are working on a bill to reduce those types of tragic collisions.

There are also many ways in which individual drivers can be safer and smarter. To discuss these road safety tips, retired Fairfield police chief Gary Macnamara joined News 8.

