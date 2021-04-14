Refreshing Your Home with Angi this spring

Over the last year, the function of our homes has completely changed. These days, the home is where we spend our time, raise our families, work, study, exercise and so much more.

With spring here, now is the perfect time to make some changes that will help you refresh your home and love where you live.

Home Care Expert Bailey Carson from Angi has some tips to help make the most of the space you have. Carson says professionally done landscaping can add up to seven percent of the value of your home.