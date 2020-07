(WTNH)– Going back to school during this pandemic has changed in some ways.

A new venture by the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts in Old Lyme will offer some art classes with a renowned landscape and seascape artist in person and online.

Don Demers (www.donalddemers.com) shows us some of his amazing paintings and explains how you can get started in the video above.

For more information you can head to lymeacademy.org.