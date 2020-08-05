Returning to work during the Covid-19 pandemic

(WTNH)– Depending on the industry, the nature of the work, the health of the business, and the number of employees, there are many unique considerations in putting together a back to work plan during coronavirus pandemic.

Content Strategist Matt Zajechowski tells us about a new study on how Americans feel on returning to work during the Covid-19 pandemic in the video above. 

Here’s what JDP found:

  • 86% favor a staggered 4-day work week to limit the amount of people in the office.
  • 69% of respondents said they trust their coworkers to respect their personal boundaries in regards to Covid-19. 
  • 63% said they have issues being tested by their employer for the virus or for antibodies.
  • 62% of Americans think people who return to the office earlier will be favored by management. 

Take a look at the full report.

