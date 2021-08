Postpartum hemorrhage, also known as PPH, is when a woman has heavy bleeding after giving birth. About 1 to 5 in 100 women who have a baby have PPH. Now, there is a new device making it easier and safer to treat the condition.

OB/GYN Dr. Irina Magidina from Saint Mary’s Hospital, the first doctor in the state to conduct the new procedure. Dr. Magidina explains what PPH is and how this new technology is pivotal in the health industry.

