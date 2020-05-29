Sanity-saving advice for parents during kids’ summer vacation amid pandemic

(WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic may be stressful and incredibly frightening for some people.

This is why it is crucial to make sure you are handling each situation the right way.

The Director of The Center for Developing Minds and Author of ‘Raising An Organized Child’ Dr. Damon Korb offers sanity-saving advice as the summer vacation creates a parenting dilemma in the video above.

Korb suggests theses recommendation:

The key is to encourage fun and freedom, but maintain the same basic structure that keeps the family functioning throughout the year. Structure will help your child behave and make it easier to transition back to school in the fall.

Summer is a good time to reinforce the family structure. Keep the bedtimes and meal times and maintain family rules like (no double media–looking at the phone while watching TV, electronics off by 7 p.m., no electronics in the bedroom).

Get or make masks, so your family can go outside, explore nature and take advantage of the beauty of Connecticut and surrounding areas.

For toddlers and preschoolers you should create stations designated place for an activity. There might be a station for puzzles, stuffed animals, dress up, mushy and messy play. Parents should create about eight stations and then rotate children from one to the next.

Routines help children to move throughout the day. Create routines that include, cognitive activity like reading a book or doing a puzzle, exercise, creative play such as pretending, art, music, or building things, chores, social interaction, family time, and free time to do what they want. As your children get older, let them help you to draft the routine and to think about options for each category.

This is a summer for thinking out of the box. Be creative. Design and build a fort with your child. Many camps are moving to a virtual format (makers camps, Minecraft, computer coding and art camps are all on line). We have a Padlet or list of activities on our website, devminds.com, which includes fun ideas like virtual tours of museums and national parks. For tweens and teens, help them to create a summer goal, such as learning to play an instrument, becoming a great basketball free-throw shooter, writing a short story, or creating their own video game, something that they are passionate about, and show them how to work towards that goal.

