Santa Claus answers your child’s questions

(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and the jolliest man around took time out of his busy schedule to visit the News 8 Studio.

Grant from Fairfield: How fast does your sleigh go?

Santa: Really fast. It took us about 3 minutes to get from the North Pole to New Haven.

Carlo from Naugatuck: How do you deliver all the presents in one night?

Santa: There’s a bit of magic involved. There’s also time travel involved where I can slow things down to get it all done in one night.

Stephanie from Waterbury: What’s your favorite Christmas song?

Santa: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’! And ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ is a classic, too.

Anabella from Naugatuck: How big is your workshop?

Santa: I’m not sure on the square footage, but it’s huge! Butters the Elf believes it could be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 News 8 Studios.