Santa Claus answers your child’s questions

(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and the jolliest man around took time out of his busy schedule to visit the News 8 Studio.
Grant from Fairfield: How fast does your sleigh go?
Santa: Really fast. It took us about 3 minutes to get from the North Pole to New Haven.
Carlo from Naugatuck: How do you deliver all the presents in one night?
Santa: There’s a bit of magic involved. There’s also time travel involved where I can slow things down to get it all done in one night.
Stephanie from Waterbury: What’s your favorite Christmas song?
Santa: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’! And ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ is a classic, too.
Anabella from Naugatuck: How big is your workshop?
Santa: I’m not sure on the square footage, but it’s huge! Butters the Elf believes it could be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 News 8 Studios.