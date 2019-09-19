Saturday is National Thank a Police Officer Day

This Saturday, September 21st, 2019 is National Thank a Police Officer Day!

Ahead of National Thank a Police Officer Day, News 8 sat down with Gary MacNamara, a law enforcement expert, to talk about just how much police officers do day-in and day-out in our communities.

On August 12th, a New Haven Police Captain was shot and survived. He is now on the mend and his public presence is a reminder to all of us, what our police officers do, and the threats they face as work to keep our communities safe.

Currently 85 officers have been killed in the line of duty. This year 85 officers have been killed in the line of duty (35 by firearms). Last year a total of 118 officers were killed nationwide (40 by firearms).

He is also an inspiration to all officers. Seeing the support he has received is really important. We know that in 2018, 167 officers died by suicide. More officers died at their own then by the hands of adversaries.

What does the Captain Duff shooting show us? Police officers are on duty all the time. He was off-duty, saw something happening and jumped into action. Obviously Captain Duff feels present in the community and impacts the community with his presence on duty an off duty.

The community outpouring of support also shows that connection. To have community members come together asking for the public’s help in locating the perpetrator is amazing.

What is the take away? Captain Duff is a great example of what it is to be a police officer. Coming to people’s aid day and night – on duty and off duty on his way to be with his own family. We all can learn from that. Relationships and understanding between police and the community can have great impact.

