(WTNH) – A Connecticut-based nonprofit, Save-A-Suit, is helping veterans transition back to civilian life with new, professional clothing for men and women to wear at a job interview or to a new job.

Brian Altrui, a systems administrator at Liberty Bank, shares more about how they are teaming up with Save-A-Suit to collect donations at their branches from now until July 15, before they are distributed to veterans.

For more information on how to donate at a local branch go to liberty-bank.com and learn about Save-A-Suit at saveasuit.org.

