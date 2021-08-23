Save Our Schools for Our Kids holding a back to school extravaganza in New Haven this weekend

(WTNH) – Students will soon be getting back into the classrooms. Here in Connecticut, some kids will start their first day later this week.

With that, many students are still in need of essential school supplies like backpacks.

Founder of Save Our Schools for Our Kids, Donald L. Green Jr., and rapper Chubb Rock, spoke to News 8 about what Save Our Schools for Our Kids is.

They also spoke about a school extravaganza tour happening this Friday through Sunday and News 8 is a media sponsor.

For more information, head to https://www.saveourschools4ourkids.com/post/august-28th-back-2-school-families-friends-fun-drive-terminal-110-from-2p-m-6p-m