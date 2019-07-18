Saving energy in the summer

(WTNH) — Another hot and humid weekend lies ahead. Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons chats with Mitch Gross from Eversource about ways you can save energy this summer.
Perform general maintenance on your AC
Keep it clean
Don’t block air flow
Increase your thermostat by a few degrees
Limit your dryer and oven use
Pick lighter drapes and blinds to keep heat out
Keep them closed
If you can, plant larger plants, trees in front of windows to block out the sun
For more information, watch the interview above or click here.