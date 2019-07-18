Breaking News
Saving energy in the summer

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Another hot and humid weekend lies ahead. Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons chats with Mitch Gross from Eversource about ways you can save energy this summer.

Perform general maintenance on your AC

Keep it clean

Don’t block air flow

Increase your thermostat by a few degrees

Limit your dryer and oven use

Pick lighter drapes and blinds to keep heat out

Keep them closed

If you can, plant larger plants, trees in front of windows to block out the sun

For more information, watch the interview above or click here.

