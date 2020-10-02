‘Saving Lives One Animal at a Time’ campaign raises money for Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

(WTNH)– The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is looking to raise $1 million with the ‘Saving Lives One Animal at a Time’ Campaign.

The Director Laura Burban tells us how you can get involved in this important cause in the video above. The money will go towards the renovation and expansion of the shelter’s building and grounds on East Main Street.

Burban says the shelter hosts up to 750 adoptions each year, which includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs and hamsters, and all sorts of other domestic animals. They also hold programs like animal camp, reading to the animals and rabies clinics.

You can donate and join the cause by going to www.CosgroveSavingLives.org.