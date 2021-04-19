Saving milestones to work toward when planning retirement

(WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed some people to retire much sooner than planned, meaning their savings might not go as far as they hoped.

Local Financial Expert Roger Cowen from Cowen Tax Advisory Group explains how much we should save and how to catch up if we’re falling behind.

Cowen says in Connecticut, $1 million will only last a little more than 15 years. Here are a few savings milestones he suggests you should work toward reaching throughout your career: