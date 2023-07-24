NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The School of Rock’s highly-anticipated Allstars Music Tour is coming to New Haven Monday night.

This marks their first nationwide tour since 2019, which features 160 elite student musicians from School of Rock’s global network of over 335 schools.

Student and house band member Ava Vercellone joined News 8 to discuss what School of Rock is and how the Allstars Music Tour helps support mental health awareness.

See the full interview with Vercellone here.

Find out more information on School of Rock here and find tickets to the show at Toad’s Place in New Haven here.