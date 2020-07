(WTNH) — The spread of the Coronavirus caused some businesses to delay reopening.

The Founder of the “Corcoran Group” and a shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Barbara Corcoran, is now out to help small businesses get back on their feet.

She tells us why that’s important to her, how a business owner can start to recover lost revenue and about her new series “Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran Presented by AT&T Business” in the video above.