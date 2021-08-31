Shelton’s Center Stage Theatre bringing original show to the stage starting Sept. 3

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Center Stage Theatre in Shelter is an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theater. A new production is hitting its stage starting this Friday, Sept. 3.

Justin Zenchuk, Actor and Production Manager at Center Stage Theatre joined GMCT at 9 to give an inside look at what the audience can expect from Nunsense A-men!

Nunsense A-men is written by Dan Goggin and directed and choreographed by Katie Sedlock. The show follows a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God).

Nunsense A-Men! is the original Nunsense show with all of the characters being portrayed by male musical comedy performers. Think of it as “Mrs. Doubtfire enters the Convent.” Done totally seriously, this show is, to quote a critic, “no drag”. A whole new layer of comedy surfaces with lines like “The guys in the old neighborhood still can’t believe I became a nun!” To quote the New York Times, “A change of habit, boy oh, boy!”

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and a special Thursday evening performance at 7 p.m. on September 16 with adult tickets available for $30 and students tickets for $15.

For tickets and more information visit: centerstageshelton.org