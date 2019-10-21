(WTNH) — Should you be taking probiotics? New research shows the supplement is not necessary for everyone. Holistic pharmacist Dr. Sherry Torkos explains.

Torkos says since each of our microbiomes is as unique as we are, the correct dosage, strain and strength of probiotics vastly depends on if you are male, female, adult, child and your current life stage.

According to a new report by Acumen Research and Consulting, global probiotic sales are set to reach $78 billion by 2026, stimulated by the increasing aging population and interest among consumers in preventative health care. Marketers may lead you to believe that probiotics are useful for everything from depression to weight loss, but is science revealing a different story?

Torkos says probiotics can do 3 things for your health, which are improve symptoms of stomach bugs in children, prevent antibiotic associated diarrhea, and sustain bladder and urinary tract health.

Torkos says the jury is still out on probiotics contributing to weight loss and treating depression.

