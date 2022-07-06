(WTNH) – According to the latest data from the Federal Reserve, Americans’ total credit card debt hit $841 billion in the first quarter of this year.

So, as interest rates spike, paying off that debt can become even more expensive for consumers. This leaves a daunting question: should you stop investing to pay off their credit card debts?

News 8 sat down with Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta to learn more about what to consider when making this decision.

