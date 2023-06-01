NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shubert Theatre is celebrating its 108th anniversary season with a gala event!

This event will help raise essential funding, which allows the Shubert to increase access to free or reduced tickets, and to continue to integrate the arts into its community for years to come.

The event will feature a performance by Broadway, film and TV star, Jeremy Jordan, who joins News 8’s Ken Houston, to discuss the gala and how important theatre is to the community.

Watch the full interview above.