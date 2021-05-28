Signs it’s time to see a therapist to help your mental health, according to a Psychotherapist

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Despite more open conversations about mental health and therapy, there is still a large stigma around getting help, having a mental health issue, and taking medication.
One in four people has a mental health disorder. Licensed Clinical Social Worker And Psychotherapist Rachel Dash-Dougherty explains when it is time for therapy:
- When you don’t feel like yourself
- You have tried many things to make yourself feel better and still it’s not enough
- You keep repeating the same patterns and can’t stop
- Your friends can’t support you anymore, they don’t want to hear it
Dash-Dougherty is also the founder of Grounded Therapy and Coaching, a group therapy practice in Mystic.