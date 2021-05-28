Signs it’s time to see a therapist to help your mental health, according to a Psychotherapist

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Despite more open conversations about mental health and therapy, there is still a large stigma around getting help, having a mental health issue, and taking medication.

One in four people has a mental health disorder. Licensed Clinical Social Worker And Psychotherapist Rachel Dash-Dougherty explains when it is time for therapy:

When you don’t feel like yourself You have tried many things to make yourself feel better and still it’s not enough You keep repeating the same patterns and can’t stop Your friends can’t support you anymore, they don’t want to hear it

Dash-Dougherty is also the founder of Grounded Therapy and Coaching, a group therapy practice in Mystic.