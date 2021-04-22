Simple ways to conserve water this Earth Day

(WTNH)– Many people are celebrating Earth Day with several events throughout the state and around the world.

There are simple things you can do at home to ease the burden on your local water supply. During the summer, we often use more water than we realize.

Manager of Communications and Community Outreach from Connecticut Water, Michelle Williams explains five ways to conserve water:

Consider a rain barrel to capture the water that would otherwise be running off your roof.

Follow best practices in lawn maintenance like watering no more than two days a week and letting your grass grow a little bit longer.

Check for leaks and wayward sprays in garden hose and irrigation system by spraying onto the driveway or sidewalk and not on your lawn.

Choose a bucket over the hose when washing your car.

Plant native, drought resistant plants.

Visit ctwater.com/conservation for information on xeriscaping and more ideas on how to conserve water.