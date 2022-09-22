(WTNH) — This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Small State Great Beer Festival will be held in Hartford and is expected to feature beer from 45 different breweries all around Connecticut.

On top of the selection of local beer will be a swarm of local food trucks plus live music! And if you’re a designated driver, no worries. Event organizers say they have specific tickets designed for all of the responsible drivers out there.

John Michael Mason, the co-founder of Small State Great Beer, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event and share what people can be excited about.

It will be held at the Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, and take place in two sessions. Session one will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second VIP session will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

