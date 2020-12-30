Smart money moves to make in 2021

(WTNH) — Leaving 2020 behind and entering 2021, you’ll want to bring along your money too.

Local financial expert Roger Cowen from Cowen Tax Advisory Group shares smart money moves to set you up for a successful 2021:

Review your goals and set new ones. A goal to be sustainable and reassurance that you will make it through these uncertain times. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Maximize your retirement savings. In these times there are less places to go and spend money, making it easier to save your money in order to lower your taxes.

Plan for taxes. Keep in mind, the stimulus checks from this year are taxable.

