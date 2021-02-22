Sneak Peek at Connecticut Voice’s spring edition

The spring edition of Connecticut Voice is coming out in March.

News 8 has a sneak peek at an important feature story called “Faces of Hope.”

Writer and Connecticut Voice Contributor Jane Latus speaks to frontline workers about the COVID-19 pandemic and their hopes for 2021.

Dr. Siri Daulaire from Middlesex Health talks about her experience dealing with COVID-19.

You can subscribe to Connecticut Voice online for free.

In April, you can watch Connecticut Voice Out Loud television show every Saturday night at 11:35 p.m. on WTNH.