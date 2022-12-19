(WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 20 marks one month since a gunman opened fire on an LGBTQ+ night club in Colorado Springs, killing five people.

In order to raise funds for and honor the victims of this tragedy, “Songs of Solidarity” will be taking place at the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury. To discuss the upcoming event, host and performer Leah Juliett joined News 8.

Juliett will dive into what inspired “Songs of Solidarity”, how it supports the LGBTQ+ community, and who viewers can expect to see on stage.

Watch the video above for the full interview and for more information.