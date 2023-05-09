NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two minutes may be all a person has to escape a home fire before it’s too late, according to the American Red Cross.

A working smoke alarm can save lives, so News 8 and the American Red Cross of Connecticut are partnering with the City of New Haven for the Sound the Alarm campaign to make more homes safer.

Rebecca Johnson, the regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, was a guest on Good Morning Connecticut to discuss the May 20 event.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Those needing a smoke alarm are encouraged to make an appointment online at SoundTheAlarm.org/Connecticut or by calling 1-877-287-3327 (choose option 1).

Volunteers are needed on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to go door-to-door in New Haven. Sign up to volunteer at SoundTheAlarm.org/Connecticut.