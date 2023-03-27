Conn. (WTNH) — Southington’s Bradley Mountain Farm is a hidden gem in Connecticut.

Located on a 200-year-old dairy farm on the registry of National Historic Places, BMF has been restored and is open for private events and classes. The farm offers so many unique things, from goat milk soap to full moon goat walks. Guests can even participate in goat therapy.

BMF owner Anneliese Dadras and Emma the Goat visited News 8 on Monday to discuss the history of the farm and some fan-favorite activities.

See the full interview below:

Find out more about BMF here.