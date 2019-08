(WTNH) — The kids are playing little league, and all the fall sports will be underway before we know it. That’s why Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas is sharing her advice for players and their parents when it comes to good sportsmanship.

Be the player you want to play against and have a positive attitude

Do not trash talk the other team

Be gracious in win/loss: shake hands after the game

Respect the coach’s calls and instructions

Parents: allow coaches to COACH without your comments or interference