NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The St. Andrew Society annual Festa is set to hit the streets of New Haven — with 123 years of tradition — bringing live music, crafts, and food.

President of the Society of St. Andrew the Apostle Frank Gargano and members Rose Guilfoil and Joyce Sanseverino joined Good Morning Connecticut to discuss what guests can expect at the festival, different types of entertainment held, and how the Festa is parallel to the celebration held in Amalfi, Italy.

See the full interview with Gargano, Guilfoil, and Sanseverino in the video above.

Guilfoil and Sanseverino also gave News 8 a little sample of what type of food you can find at Festa, including italian pastries, peaches and wine, and dough-balls.

Find more information about the Festa, set to run Thursday through Sunday right off Wooster Square on Chapel Street, here.