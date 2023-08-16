BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Go see an enchanting musical that is great for the whole family at Legacy Theatre.

The theatre will be putting on a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast from Aug. 10 to Aug. 27. The show is based on the Academy-Award-winning animated movie that tells the story of Belle and a young prince who is tapped under a spell.

Melanie Martyn, who is playing Belle, and Dan Frye, who is playing Beast, joined News 8 to talk more about the production.

Purchase tickets for the production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Legacy Theatre here.

See the full interview with Martyn and Frye in the video above.