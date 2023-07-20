(WTNH) — “Heathers The Musical” is a show you don’t want to miss.

It’s the story of a brainy and beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique known as “The Heathers.”

Stars of the musical, Ava Loughlin and Erin Palmer, discussed their roles in the play based on the 1988 cult-classic film.

See the full interview with Loughlin and Palmer in the video above.

“Heathers The Musical,” presented by the New Haven Academy of Performing Arts, will run from July 21 through 23 at Cabaret on Main in East Haven. Find tickets here.