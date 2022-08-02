(WTNH) – Home for the Brave is a Connecticut-based organization that is dedicated to honoring veterans and helping those who experience homelessness after serving.

With three different housing programs based out of Bridgeport, they have helped over 1,500 homeless men and women to date. And they still strive to do more.

CEO and Executive Director of Homes for the Brave, Vince Santilli, joins News 8 to discuss the organization’s annual Step OUT for the Brave fundraiser event coming up on August 6 and lasting through August 14.

For more information and to register, visit http://homesforthebrave.org/stepout2022.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information on Step OUT for the Brave.