Stepping Stones Museum in Norwalk hosting virtual kids convention this weekend

An exciting event is coming up this weekend, Stepping Stones Museum for Children is hosting a huge virtual event called KC 2020, its inaugural kids convention.

The Director of Public Affairs, Robert Townes, explains how kids are becoming active and engaged members of the community.

Stepping Stones is hosting its first-ever virtual kids convention on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, October 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To register or to see additional event details, please visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/kc2020.