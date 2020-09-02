Study: More Americans plan to use telehealth after Covid-19

(WTNH)– A new study found more Americans plan to use telehealth services after Covid-19.

Content Strategist Matt Zajechowski explains some of the interesting data that was found in the video above.

Harmony Healthcare IT recently surveyed 2,000 Americans on the topic of telehealth to learn more about their experiences and if they plan to continue to use virtual medical services post-pandemic.

Here’s what they found:

71% of respondents said they are fearful to visit a doctor’s office due to Covid-19.

67% of Americans have used telehealth since Covid-19 with an average of 2.9 telehealth visits, compared to only 46% prior to Covid-19.

Even though 63% of patients were apprehensive about their first telehealth appointment, 72% ultimately enjoyed the experience.

Top responses for what patients like most about telehealth: 1. Convenience 2. Safety (avoid virus exposure) 3. Flexibility 4. Less wait time 5. Comfort of being at home 6. Easier to schedule follow-ups 7. Better communication.

The most common types of telehealth visits: 1. Primary care 2. Cardiologist 3. Neurologist 4. Oncologist 5. Otolaryngologist 5. Dermatologist.

60% of respondents said they’ll continue to use telehealth post Covid-19 and 52% said they would see their doctor more often if they could use telehealth in the future.

Take a look at the full report.