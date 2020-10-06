Suggestions for those dealing with cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WTNH)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, meeting the ongoing needs of cancer patients while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s a variety of challenges for oncologists, including access to care, timing of treatments, resource availability and risk reduction.

Healthy Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan has some suggestions for those dealing with cancer:

Connect often with your medical team/doctors about your health

Step up stress reduction practices

Recreate what you love

For healthy living tips, you can follow Caryn on Instagram @PrettyWellness.