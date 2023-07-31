NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual Suits & Salutes at the Farmington Polo Club returns this Friday.

This fun event is more than just getting a free suit for veterans — it’s a celebration for them, their supporters, and their families.

Veterans must pre-register to attend the event and get a free suit. Pre-register at this link.

Shayla Collier from the Hometown Foundation and Alex Carrera, the president of Save a Suit, were guests on Good Morning Connecticut at 10 a.m.

The event occurs from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Farmington Polo Club, 152-162 Town Farm Road, Farmington.