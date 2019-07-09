Summer backyard safety

(WTNH) — The backyard can be a child’s favorite place during summer vacation. But certain outdoor activities can lead to injuries.

Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, and emergency medicine doctor and trauma prevention expert with Yale Medicine, shares tips for parents before they send the kids outside.

In the interview above, Dr. Bechtel discusses safety around the pool, trampoline, in the sun, and around bugs.

Dr. Bechtel is an associate professor of pediatrics and of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine. She is also the co-medical director of the Injury Free Coalition for Kids at YNHCH.

