Summer beach bag essentials to make your life easier

(WTNH) – The 4th of July is this week, and the weather is heating up just in time!

Beaches are expected to be packed, and it’s important to show up prepared so you don’t get stressed out during your day of relaxation.

Lifestyle and fashion expert Jeni Elizabeth came on Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to give some tips on how to hit the waves with your little ones without getting frazzled.

To get the kids to put on their sunscreen without complaining, try using sunshine glitter. It smells good, has SPF 50 and is full of glitter, which will have the kids lining up to put it on.

And after the novelty of the water and sand has washed off, try keeping them entertained with a game! UNO now sells waterproof cards, and the Hackin’ Packin’ Alpaca will have them laughing for hours! And if they want to listen to some music, Soundbub makes adorable bluetooth speakers that can fit right into your bag!

And as for all the moms out there, try wearing a kaftan as a trendy way to make sure you’re covered while running after your kids. Wet Swimwear and Soul Journey both have great patterns. Pair it with a straw tote and some floating sunglasses for a comfortable and fashionable look.

To make your life easier, have your kids carry their own towels! Coco + Carmen has trendy towels and bags that will leave enough room for snacks. And to make sure those snacks don’t get soaked in the water, LuvBug Company makes waterproof snack bags. Plus, Mulberry & Grand has adorable water bottles for your little ones.

Start your trip off on the right foot with adorable swimsuits for your kiddos from June and January or Floatimini!

And while you’re busy watching the kiddos, make sure your phone is protected from the heat with a climate case.