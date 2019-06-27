Summer travel safety with Gary MacNamara

(WTNH) — Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara, Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University and retired police chief, reminds travelers that you never take a vacation from practicing safety.
- Do research on where you are travelling to – Culture, local laws, common travel scams for those countries
- Check the State Dept website. You can search for the country and get info on alerts, trends, and more which will help you prepare.
- Register with the Embassy with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This makes the Embassy aware you are an American travelling in a foreign country. They will have the ability to notify you in case of an emergency.
Other reminders:
- Food & water safety
- Use ATM’s wisely
- Stay sober
- Situational awareness
- Email itinerary with friends