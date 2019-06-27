Summer travel safety with Gary MacNamara

Live Now
(WTNH) — Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara, Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University and retired police chief, reminds travelers that you never take a vacation from practicing safety.

  • Do research on where you are travelling to – Culture, local laws, common travel scams for those countries
  • Check the State Dept website. You can search for the country and get info on alerts, trends, and more which will help you prepare.
  • Register with the Embassy with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This makes the Embassy aware you are an American travelling in a foreign country. They will have the ability to notify you in case of an emergency.

Other reminders:

  •   Food & water safety
  •   Use ATM’s wisely
  •  Stay sober
  •  Situational awareness
  •  Email itinerary with friends

