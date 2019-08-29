Sweet Maria’s apple cider snickerdoodles

(WTNH) — As summer comes to a close and fall inches closer, Maria Bruscino Sanchez of Sweet Maria’s makes the perfect in-between cookies: apple cider snickerdoodles.

Cookies:

1/2 pound unsalted butter, softened

2 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup apple cider reduction

1/4 cup applesauce

5 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping:

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 ℉. In a small bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg for topping. Set aside.

2. In another bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer ( or with a hand mixer) cream butter and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after adding each one.

4. On low speed, alternate flour mixture with apple cider reduction and applesauce. Begin and end with the flour. Mix just until blended. Refrigerate dough 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Roll dough into 2-inch balls. Roll into topping mixture. Place cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 2-inches apart. Gently press the tops of cookies.

6. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned and firm. The middle should be slightly soft.

7. Remove cookie sheet from the oven. Remove cookies from the sheet and cool on a wire cooling rack.

Makes about 50 cookies.