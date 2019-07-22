Sweet substitutes for summer snacking

(WTNH) — If you are trying to eat less ice cream this summer, Healthy Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan shares her list of sweet substitutes to satisfy your cravings.
Good:
- Organic/Non-GMO ingredients
- Find your favorite treats made with better ingredients. Look for the organic or NON-GMO sticker or find a bakery that specializes in food with made without chemical dyes or highly processed sugars.
Better:
- Wholesome treats made with only a few ingredients
- Homemade fudge or cacao mousse made with only a few truly natural ingredients
Best:
- Health food with a twist
- Make the fruit the center of dessert and add fun dips that curve your sweet cravings like a balsamic vinaigrette or nut butter