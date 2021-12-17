Sweets on Main spreading holiday cheer with oven-baked goodness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sarah Seward-Sheiffele, co-owner of Sweets on Main in Branford, is spreading holiday cheer by making some Christmas cookies!

COOKIES

2 ¼ cups of flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup of sugar

12 tablespoons butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

ICING

2 tablespoons meringue powder

4 cups of powdered sugar

½ cup of water

For the cookies:

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and the salt. In a mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until blended. On low speed, gradually add the dry ingredients until incorporated. Wrap and refrigerate your dough for at least one hour. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough and cut your favorite shapes! Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

For the icing:

Whisk together the meringue powder and water. Add the powdered sugar and combine. Mix with the whisk attachment on a mixer for 4 minutes. Icing can be applied with a pastry bag or with a knife.

Learn more about Sweets on Main here.